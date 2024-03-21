TCL grand final: Panthers' history-making win or Longford's back-to-back

Winning the Tasmanian Cricket League's premier league grand final means Evandale Panthers will have done two things they've never done before.
Win the title and defeat Longford.
The teams meet from 11am on Saturday, March 23, at Trevallyn and the Panthers are rested and ready to go after winning the qualifying final a fortnight ago.
"It's nice not to have to do it the tough way, getting the double chance and winning straight through," captain-coach Jonty Manktelow said.
"Especially the way we played as well, it was a tight game and to be able to come out on top to give us a week off has been amazing.
"It's been good just to relax a little bit this last week but we're getting back into it now for a grand final this weekend."
Longford reached the grand final in contrasting fashion, playing sudden-death contests in consecutive weeks to confirm last year's big-dance rematch.
"Once we finished third, we knew if we could put a couple of good performances on the board that we were capable of beating anyone in the competition," captain-coach Richard Howe said
"To beat Hadspen on the weekend was a great effort, to chase down 240 against probably the best team in the competition throughout the season.
"It was good to get over them and on to Evandale for a rematch of last year."
This year has been slightly different for Longford, who went through 2022-23 undefeated.
They went into this season's Christmas break with three wins and three losses - unfamiliar territory for the Tigers.
However, they powered through the back half of the season and will face Manktelow and the Panthers again.
"Obviously they rely heavily on Jont and Nik [Nikhil Bhatkar] through the middle there," Howe said.
"There's a couple of other guys to be wary of that probably haven't scored the runs they wanted to this year but Jonty has had another fantastic season - scoring 1000 runs - and he holds the key with the bat.
"Sam McLean, Jacob Walker and Jonty have all taken a lot of wickets throughout the year, so I think if we can nullify their better players and put together a good all-round performance, I think it will hold us in good stead."
This season, it was the Panthers who went on an undefeated run - starting with eight games unbeaten.
Adding Mark Cooper, Doug Ryan and Bhatkar to their line-up, Manktelow feels they are a stronger team this season.
"Compared to years before, I think we stack up pretty well against them," Manktelow said.
"We're pretty even teams, we've got all-round bowlers and batters that on their day can chip in and do their job."
The Tigers are aiming to be at full strength, with Jessie Arnol having a fitness test on Thursday.
