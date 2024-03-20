Emergency response unit to expand to North under Labor mental health plan

Labor has pledged to boost mental health services in the state with a $18.7 million per year policy to hire new nurses and expand an emergency response service to Launceston.
Labor health spokesperson Anita Dow said the Labor policy would provide a longer-term and more "regionalised" model of mental health care.
Under the policy, Labor would employ eight new psychiatric nurses in emergency departments around the state, and also expand the Mental Health Emergency Response Service to Launceston.
Other measure in the package included:
*Introducing free mental health checks for teens at 32 community health centres;
*Establish community programs and residential stay services to assist mothers with postnatal depression and perinatal exhaustion and other issues;
*Additional funding for the heavy vehicle Open Road Program, to provide mental health services to transport workers left with psycho-social injuries from crashes
The community programs to assist mothers will include state-wide Mother Baby Units, with two beds in the North-West, four beds in Launceston and four new beds in Hobart.
The state's only mother and baby, St Helens hospital, closed down last year, but was replaced in June by a new unit at the Royal Hobart Hospital.
"Tasmania has the worst result of any state for mental health patients being seen within the clinically recommended timeframes," Ms Dow said.
"We also continue to be one of the worst performers in the nation when it comes to the length of Emergency Department mental health presentation stays, and the wait-times are only getting worse."
Last week, the Liberals launched their mental health policy, including plans to invest $82 million in a 40-bed Older Persons Mental Health Complex at St John's Park Health and Wellbeing Precinct.
Other Liberal promises included building a $7.65 million Mental Health Hub in Devonport, and expanding the Mental Health Emergency Response Service to Launceston.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.