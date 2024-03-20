The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Emergency response unit to expand to North under Labor mental health plan

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated March 20 2024 - 3:29pm, first published 2:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor health spokesperson Anita Dow says mental health has been mismanaged under the Liberals. File picture
Labor health spokesperson Anita Dow says mental health has been mismanaged under the Liberals. File picture

Labor has pledged to boost mental health services in the state with a $18.7 million per year policy to hire new nurses and expand an emergency response service to Launceston.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.