Feeling flushed: Plumbing issues force popular late night club to shut

A new late-night venue has temporarily closed its doors due to recurring plumbing problems.
Reggie, a '70s inspired club on Brisbane Street, opened its disco themed venue to a crowd of 400 in early March.
But the venue has been plagued by plumbing problems since opening, forcing the club to shut early to patrons on multiple occasions.
Reggie co-owner Luke Tucker said they made the tough decision to close up shop for now while the issue is fixed.
"This building was built in the 1970s and stuff deteriorates and moves, it's just not been able to handle the amount of people we're getting through on Saturday nights," Mr Tucker said.
"It's stressful, I think the worst thing is the damage to the brand.
"Two out of the three Saturdays we've been open we've had to shut early, so we're worried it's going to put a bad taste in people's mouths."
Besides the plumbing problems, he said Reggie had been well-received by the community.
"It's been fantastic, people have had nothing but good things to say and the feedback we're getting is really positive," Mr Tucker said.
He said they were unsure when the club would re-open.
"We're not sure when we'll be open yet, we're dealing with our landlord and plumbers to find out an appropriate time," Mr Tucker said.
"We've just been clearing out the bar at the moment so they can do some work in here; it could be a couple of weeks or a month, we just can't put a timeline on it unfortunately.
"We're sorry this has been such an inconvenience for everyone, it's just out of our control."
