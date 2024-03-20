Better together: Messages of hope and unity adorn Launceston building

Brightly-coloured messages cover one corner of Launceston Library.
Not an act of wanton vandalism, the handwritten notes are part of Harmony Week celebrations in Launceston.
Originally from Afghanistan, Ferishta Hussaini moved to Launceston from Malaysia three months ago, and said her message was one of hope for the future.
Ms Hussaini said Harmony Week showed "the good things" inherent in everybody.
"We see different people, different things," she said.
"We can see the good things that everyone has, their different talents."
Luan Lam Cing, another recent migrant - this time from Myanmar - said it was a good opportunity for those who were still settling in to come together.
"They want us to come together and communicate more, learn about each other more and make us realize that we are not alone in this foreign country," she said.
As well as the message window, other Harmony Week events included the International Flag Walk led by Migrant Resource Centre North, Taiko drumming courtesy of the local PCYC and a multicultural story time.
Children and young people coordinator at Launceston Library Mary Brooke said children under five were read stories in languages including Farsi, Spanish, and one book that was translated into Burmese live.
Ms Brooke said it was great to see recent migrants being welcomed to Launceston.
"It makes me proud of our local community," she said.
"Many of (the migrants) have come through a lot of hardship and a lot of trauma. It's really lovely. It's a real healing process to have like the activities and help them feel like they belong."
Many of those attending the activities at Civic Square on March 20 are clients of MAX Learning.
Business manager Suzanne Reszke said she was pleased to see the students engaging with the community, while trainer Ryna Dwyer said it was clear the new residents felt like they belonged.
"We look at their faces," Mrs Dwyer said.
"We look at their reactions and we see that they're very happy with the event, and the community stepping forwards and accepting them.
"It's very important to see that those people are settled and they're happy."
The town hall will be lit up in orange until March 24 as part of Harmony Week commemorations.
