Wynburn Solstice storms into Launceston Breeders Classic Final contention

Wynburn Solstice marched into next week's $17,920 Steve King Tasmanian Breeders Classic Final (515m) in Launceston with a brilliant front-running display in the last semi-final of the Tasbred series on Monday.
The Ben Englund-prepared, Wynburn Racing Syndicate-owned runner posted the fastest time of all four qualifiers, when leading-all-the-way in 29.33 seconds from box 1, beating She's A Dancer by 9-1/4 lengths.
Wynburn Solstice paced up from the inside and cleared her rivals by the first bend.
From four outings, the lightly-raced fawn daughter of Koblenz out of Wynburn Dancer, has won two races and made her way into the series by running second to Frazier Price, in the heats just 10 days earlier.
"It was a great run; we were really pleased how she finally put it all together," Englund said.
"Her run through the heats behind Frazier Price was great, the way she took ground of the leader was what caught my attention, still very green in some respects, though she looks to be very promising."
Frazier Price was the next best on winning semi-final times, the Stephen Gerrard-trained daughter of Aston Dee Bee, posted a 9-1/4 length victory over Delta Whiskey in 29.48. Other semi-final winners were Random Sass (29.58) and Call On Me (29.72).
Englund's chances of claiming his third Launceston Breeders Classic title weren't helped by landing box six in the Tasbred feature.
"It looks a tough draw for the final, we're just hoping she improves and puts herself in the race," he added.
Box draw: Lady Juliette 1, Call On Me 2, Frazier Price 3, Vintage Class 4, She's A Dancer 5, Wynburn Solstice 6, Random Sass 7, Delta Whiskey 8, Whiskey Flyer 9 (1st Res), Vintage Duchess 10 (2nd Res)
Classy sprinter Love Again produced a superb exhibition of short-course pace to plunder the riches of the inaugural $5,865 Zoom Sprint Final over 278 metres in Launceston.
The son of Fernando Bale and Amity Class scored by three-quarters-of-a-length, from Nyah Nyah Demon ($9) and Sergeant Alf ($5.50) to register his 15th career victory from 59 starts, in 16.05.
Love Again won nine races from 30 starts over the track and distance in Launceston.
"Nathan (Gittus) has done a superb job with the dog; he has gone from strength-to-strength since being in his kennel, a model of consistency, there hasn't been many times he has missed the placings," Nick Howard said.
"I couldn't be prouder of Love Again and his efforts, especially having owned and bred him, a special result."
