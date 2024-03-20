Magistrate urges apprentice plasterer to think about his alcohol consumption

A magistrate told a 21-year-old man he should think about what alcohol was doing to his life after he was convicted of drink driving.
Zac Jayden Alan Button of Kings Meadows pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates court to a count of reckless driving and driving while exceeding 0.05 on January 25, 2024.
Police prosecutor Kate Springer said Button was seen revving his car's engine and squealing his tyres in Faulkner Avenue Kings Meadows about 7.10pm.
Shortly after the car mounted the kerb and then collided with a power pole.
Button left the scene and went to a home in Guy Street where police found him.
However, he denied knowledge of the crash but Ms Springer said he was the registered owner of the vehicle involved and his description matched witnesses' observations.
A breath alcohol test recorded a reading of 0.171.
Defence lawyer Grant Tucker said that Button was a fourth year apprentice plasterer whose employer was unimpressed with Button's behaviour.
He said that there would be significant consequences because Button would be unable to do out of hours or weekend work because he would have no licence.
He said the $5000 vehicle had been written off. Mr Tucker said the crash occurred after Button had been to Hobart for work and had drinks after he returned to Launceston.
Magistrate Sharon Cure said Button had committed a silly mistake that could have cost him his job.
"It could have resulted in someone being seriously hurt including yourself," she said.
Ms Cure said that her observation of Button was that he was a hard working person of generally good character.
"It was a very high treading and you have a prior offence for a high reading so you haven't learnt your lesson," she said.
"There is just a hint in your history that alcohol may be contributing to problems for you."
Ms Cure asked Button whether he was drunk when he obstructed police and was found guilty of disorderly conduct in 2021.
"Were you drunk?," she asked.
"I think so," he replied.
"I want you to think about what alcohol has done to your life," Ms Cure said.
He was disqualified from driving for two years and fined $2200.
"I hope you don't destroy your life," Ms Cure said
