Arrival of first captive-bred echidna in Tasmania had staff 'ecstatic'

Platypus House was ''ecstatic'' to welcome the arrival of their first echidna puggle.
Operations Manager at Platypus House Sharon Berryman said the puggle is Tasmania's first captive-bred platypus.
Ms Berryman said the puggle is nearly seven months old, but it has only been ''up and out of the barrow for eight or so weeks''.
''We have let mum raise her baby, a lot of facilities on the mainland take the baby for hand rearing,'' Ms Berryman said.
''Dad was also in the room. The baby has developed into a healthy and confident echidna puggle.
''He still feeds from his mum and is starting to eat solids.''
The sex of the puggle is yet to be determined.
Ms Berryman said the experience of watching the puggle be raised naturally provided the team at Platypus House with further knowledge.
''We are learning more about the species everyday,'' she said.
'Instead of taking the puggle away we get to see how it interacts with other echidnas.
''Understanding these interactions will help us understand more about the monotreme species in the future.''
Ms Berryman said Platypus House has been trying to breed an echidna since the facility opened.
''Its the first captive bred echidna in Tasmania,'' she said.
''Platypus House has been running for over eighteen years and this is the first time we have successfully bred an animal here.''
''Basically because the platypus and echidna are the hardest to bred in captivity - they're egg laying mammals which makes natural reproduction the only way.
Platypus House was established to educate people about native Tasmanian animals.
Ms Berryman said the public will be able to meet the puggle in a few weeks.
''We have decided the children of Tasmania should name the puggle so we are going to run a competition,'' she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.