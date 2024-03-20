Meet the Vic Chics: Seven women riding motorbikes on their Tasmanian tour

A group of women from all walks of life and varying interests have just finished their 'Tassie Devil ride'.
The women share a passion for one thing in particular: riding motorbikes.
The members of the Vic Chics, as they've dubbed themselves, recently finished up their third Tasmanian motorbike tour, the 'Tassie devil ride'. The group rode their motorbikes from Victoria to Tasmania via the Spirit of Tasmania.
Lead rider Carol Perrie said the purpose of the trip is primarily for enjoyment. Ms Perrie started Vic Chics in 2009, and is the organiser of the agenda and activities for the trips.
"Some of the girls wear the pink vests, but it's more to let people know that we're women - not that it makes any difference," she said.
Vic Chics member Roberta Schulz said, "One thing that I really like is that you will take the helmet off and people go, 'Oh, you're a woman'. They get that surprise. And for me, it's really empowering to be a woman, to be riding your own bike and to take that helmet off and to see that surprise."
"What we did notice is that when we tell people 'Oh, we're on motorbikes', they automatically assume that we're pillions with men in the front. And we go 'No, we're not'. We ride our own bikes," Ms Schulz said.
The planning of a trip like the Tassie devil ride - a month of touring the state - is extensive; the planning for this tour began in June 2023.
Different themes and locations are chosen for each trip - this year, the group of seven decided to visit the many historical sites in Tasmania.
Shandiz Ghashghaie, another member of Vic Chics, said "people are proud of [the history]. Even though it's a convict history...everybody comes from that background, more or less. So we should appreciate whatever it was that brought us here".
Despite trying not to visit the same places twice, the group has returned to Launceston each year of the trip.
"We come to Launceston every time," Ms Perrie said.
"We always stay at the Penny Royal, we love it here."
"I think what we noticed everywhere is the hospitality. Making sure that we get what we need," Ms Ghashghaie said.
"Everyone's been very helpful, and that's why you feel not far from home. It's something very special. That's what keeps us coming back," she said.
Some of the members have been a part of Vic Chics for many years, while others have only recently joined.
The Tassie devil trip was Lisa Dawson's first trip around Tasmania with the group.
"I really love the scenery, especially going up through the mountains. Cradle Mountain is absolutely breathtaking," Ms Dawson said.
"When you go there, you just feel so relaxed, there's so much serenity. Very picturesque views - you get up to the top and just want to quickly stop the bike," she said.
Ms Ghashghaie reiterated the comment and said, "Every corner, you find something to look at".
"It's like you're living in some kind of regional environment before human beings destroyed it. That genuine feeling that you are in touch with nature."
