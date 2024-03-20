Northern Tasmanian cricket side disqualified from grand final

For the second time in a week, a Northern Tasmanian cricket club have been kicked out of finals.
After the Greater Northern Raiders were ejected from the Cricket Tasmania Premier League, the newest change comes from the Tasmanian Cricket League.
The league's Female Boom division one has had its grand final altered - with Trevallyn disqualified.
The preliminary-final result between Trevallyn and ACL was removed from the PlayHQ website earlier this week but has since been re-uploaded.
Trevallyn defeated ACL by eight wickets, with the Bluebacks making 5-74 off 20 overs, which Trevallyn went past in the 10th over with the loss of just two wickets.
They now have "disqualified" under their name on PlayHQ, with the grand final between Bracknell and ACL scheduled for 2.30pm on Sunday, March 24, and being played at Trevallyn's home ground.
President Darrell Whyte confirmed the change was made due to player eligibility.
Last week, an "administrative error" saw the Raiders removed from the CTPL top four.
A mistake dating back to the first game of the two-day season was blamed for an inaccuracy in the first-grade ladder which saw the Northern composite team drop to fifth and miss out on last weekend's semi-finals.
Trevallyn CC were also contacted for comment.
