Greens put forward a proposal to crush supermarket duopoly for good

The Greens will present a private senator's bill seeking to stop Coles and Woolworths from having an unfair advantage in the grocery marketplace.
Under the new bill from the Greens brought to federal parliament, Australia's competition regulator, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), would be given the authority to end the supermarket duopoly by forcing the dissolution of supermarket chains such as Woolworths and Coles.
Tasmanian Greens senator Nick McKim is leading the parliamentary inquiry into the major supermarket chains.
Greens candidate for Bass Cecily Rosol told The Examiner if endorsed the bill would help Tasmanians of all backgrounds including local producers.
"The Greens bill to introduce divestiture powers into Australian competition law would benefit people right across Australia, including here in Launceston," Ms Rosol said.
"The giant supermarket corporations have had it their way for far too long. It's time for people's interests to take precedence over corporations' profits.
"Coles and Woolworths' market domination gives them the power to crush farmers, squeeze out competition, and shaft their customers."
Farmers have told a Greens-led parliamentary inquiry into supermarket pricing that food security could be jeopardised if aggressive practices by the big grocery retailers were to force them off the land.
Although the suggested powers would apply to all big businesses, the Greens say its proposal aims to solve the controversy surrounding the dominant supermarket chains.
The Greens have advised that the proposed bill could mandate the sale of Woolworths or Coles-owned supermarkets, liquor outlets, or its supermarket home brand products to a local or international competitor.
The country's cost-of-living crisis has become increasingly focused on the supermarket duopoly, and several Australian political parties have raised the issue of the need for greater divestment reforms.
Prime minister Anthony Albanese weighed into the debate and recently told Australia's two largest supermarket chains to "do the right thing" by customers.
This recent move by the Greens mirrors similar well-established proposals in the United Kingdom and the United States.
"We need to stop supermarket corporations ruthlessly using their market power to gouge prices while raking billions of dollars in profits. I welcome alternate supermarkets onto the local market to help," Ms Rosol said.
