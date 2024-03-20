Treasurer Michael Ferguson reveals total spending cost of election promises

The Tasmanian Liberals on Wednesday announced the total cost of their election promises.
Treasurer Michael Ferguson said their total spending on operating expenditure was $805 million over four years.
"Our total expenditure additional on capital, which is about building the assets that we'll have for years and decades to come, is $869 million," Mr Ferguson said.
He said the Liberals would be able to make these commitments without increasing taxes.
"But also over the budget and forward estimates into the 2027-28 financial year, progressively return to a balanced operating budget position," Mr Ferguson said.
"We are making it clear and it's a very clear distinction, with the exception of the AirBnB Levy, which is specifically intended to be self contained, to stamp out stamp duty.
"We're not increasing and we're not creating new taxes."
He said Labor's policies exceeded $1 billion, but Labor treasurer spokesperson Shane Broad said Mr Ferguson and Premier Jeremy Rockliff had "zero credibility" when it came to managing the state budget.
"The Liberals have completely made up Labor spending figures which no one should take seriously," Dr Broad said.
"Tasmanian Labor are serious about turning around the Liberal party's Budget mess.
"This election campaign Tasmanian Labor have steadfastly stuck to a sustainable funding window by identifying savings and offsets while investing in policies that will result in long term savings."
He said Labor would release their full costings on Thursday.
