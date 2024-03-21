Not just a sports club, but a community hub: Invermay bowlo's bold plans

Bowls clubs have been promised thousands this election, with money promised to Invermay Bowls and Community Club (IBCC) set to make it the premier bowls facility in the state.
Club chairwoman and five-time world champion Rebecca Van Asch said it was not just about bowls, however, and the plans would cement IBCC as a community hub.
"For us, it's not so much just about bowls," Mrs Van Asch said.
"It's about what it can do for the community - we call ourselves Invermay Bowls and Community Club. We really think that we're the heart of the Swamp, the Invermay and surrounding areas in the northern suburbs."
Organisations like Reclink Australia - which implements sport, arts and recreational programs catering to more than 1200 disadvantaged Tasmanians in partnership with 44 member organisations - and even the City of Launceston council use the club as a community hub.
A major overhaul of club facilities - a new synthetic green and dome roof - had been in the works since 2016.
Community grants pledged over the course of the 2024 state election campaign - $200,000 from the Liberals and $300,000 from Labor - would partially cover the cost of a new synthetic green, valued at $360,000.
Labor has also committed to fund the dome roof, estimated to cost $900,000, and Mrs Van Asch said the club was still in talks with the Liberal Party.
Mrs Van Asch said the work would be delivered in stages, depending on the level of funding, but the result would be a facility that could cater to all the community.
"Our vision for the undercover green is obviously bowls," she said.
"We've also looked at options to put a temporary flooring over the top of the green, so the facility can actually be used for other things too.
"Potentially it could be for hosting functions, we could have a dance competition there."
She said the $1.2 million renovation, along with work on locker rooms and toilets funded by an existing grant, would ensure the club remained a key fixture of the wider Inveresk precinct for years to come.
