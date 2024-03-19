Driver showed fake licence to police during drug-related crime spree

An Underwood woman who repeatedly tried to deceive Tasmania Police by showing a fake New South Wales driver's licence during a crime spree is seeking to avoid jail via a drug treatment order.
Courtney Alana Jordan, 27, pleaded guilty to many charges in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Those charges include a count of pervert justice, four counts of speeding, dishonestly using a document to create a false impression of being licensed, five counts of drug driving, driving while disqualified, unlicensed driving and dishonestly possessing a document in circumstances likely to deceive between April and December 2023.
Police prosecutor Luke Murfitt-Cowen said Jordan showed police a NSW driver's licence in the name of Naomi Aquitane.
In an interview, Jordan told the police she had obtained her licence on the dark web.
"Naomi Aquitane was an alias used by the defendant, and it was eventually confirmed that it was a fake name and identity," Mr Murfitt-Cowen said.
The court heard that Jordan relocated from NSW, where she had a significant criminal history, to get a fresh start.
She started a cleaning business called Coast Cleaning but did not have a driver's licence.
She was caught in April, May, September and three times in December before being arrested and remanded in custody.
She was bailed in December 2023 but was caught on January 8 2024, riding an unregistered Kawasaki in South Launceston.
Defence lawyer Patrick O'Halloran said Jordan had received sentences of imprisonment in NSW between 2017 and 2022.
He said she relocated for a fresh start and had set up the business to earn independent income.
"An aspect of this business required her to drive," he said.
"As counter-intuitive as this sounds, there has been a degree of success. Despite pleading guilty to 16 complaints today, there has been a de-escalation of offending."
He said that her offences were dominated by driving and lying about it.
The court-mandated drug diversion team report deemed her suitable for a drug treatment order as long as she did not live with a named individual with a criminal record.
An order would enable her to avoid jail if she stayed off drugs and did not re-offend.
The court heard that during her period in custody, an allegation had arisen that she had been sent a letter containing drugs.
"She did not receive the letter and only saw a photo of it when staff showed it to her; she knows nothing about it," Mr O'Halloran said.
He said the allegation was unfairly cited in the report.
He said she had struck a person in prison and had been sentenced to 28 days of isolation, where she spent 23 hours a day in lockdown.
Jordan also flooded her cell, Mr O'Halloran said.
"She was in a heightened emotional state and was still coming to terms with the Tasmanian Prison system," Mr O'Halloran said.
Magistrate Simon Brown remanded Jordan in custody to reappear on March 21 for sentence.
A condition of a defendant receiving a drug treatment order is that the magistrate would not suspend any part of the jail sentence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.