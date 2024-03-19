The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Driver showed fake licence to police during drug-related crime spree

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
March 20 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driver showed fake licence to police during drug-related crime spree
Driver showed fake licence to police during drug-related crime spree

An Underwood woman who repeatedly tried to deceive Tasmania Police by showing a fake New South Wales driver's licence during a crime spree is seeking to avoid jail via a drug treatment order.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.