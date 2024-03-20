The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'This is your last, last chance': Repeat driving offender given harsh warning

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated March 20 2024 - 3:38pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A repeat driving offender was given a harsh talking to by a Launceston magistrate. File picture
A repeat driving offender was given a harsh talking to by a Launceston magistrate. File picture

A Launceston magistrate gave a man a severe dressing-down after handing him a suspended jail sentence.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.