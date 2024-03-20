'This is your last, last chance': Repeat driving offender given harsh warning

A Launceston magistrate gave a man a severe dressing-down after handing him a suspended jail sentence.
Melton Mowbray man Leigh Douglas Monks, 28, previously pleaded guilty to several driving charges.
This included driving with methamphetamine, amphetamine and cannabis in his system, and failing to display L plates and driving unaccompanied as a learner driver.
These charges dated back to July 2022.
He had also pleaded guilty to speeding, driving at 119kmh in a 100kmh zone while his licence was suspended in 2023.
When he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court for a sentencing hearing on March 19, magistrate Ken Stanton noted it was Monks' sixth drug and alcohol-related driving offense.
Monks had previously been given a six month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months.
This was not in effect by the time Monks re-offended in 2022.
"Nonetheless, here we are again with another offence of the same sort," Mr Stanton said.
Monks had also failed to abide by a community corrections order, something he attributed to "having his hands full" caring for his ailing father.
The magistrate said a second community corrections order would be a "waste of time" given Monks' track record and instead sentenced him to 16 weeks in jail.
Mr Stanton mulled over whether to suspend part or all of the sentence, as Monks had made some steps towards rehabilitation which could be undone if the man was sent to prison.
He weighed that against how not imprisoning Monks immediately would be seen by the wider community.
Although the previous suspension had ended without incident, Mr Stanton said he was concerned not imprisoning Monks would appear too lenient.
In the end the magistrate opted to suspend the sentence for two years, warning Monks if he drove while disqualified or with drugs in his system he would be sent to prison.
"A toe over the line and it's not going to end well for you," Mr Stanton said.
Mr Stanton told Monks he was "that close" to walking out the court and into custody, holding his thumb and forefinger millimeters apart to drive home the point.
"Last time was supposed to be your last chance," he said.
"This is your last, last chance."
Monks thanked Mr Stanton as he left the court, and the magistrate urged him to do whatever it took to continue his journey of reform.
Monks was also disqualified from holding a driver's licence for two years.
