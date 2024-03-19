Liberals forced into backdown over 'ramping ban' policy

The Liberal government has been forced into an embarrassing backdown on its policy to 'ban ramping', after the Tasmanian Industrial Commission ruled that there should be wider consultation on the policy before it is implemented at the LGH.
The government had wanted to begin the first phase of the policy on Monday with a new protocol requiring hospitals to accept care of ambulance patients within 60 minutes of arrival.
But in a decision this week, the commission ruled that a broader consultation must be carried out.
Health Minister Guy Barnett initially on Tuesday said that the 60-minute policy had already been introduced at the North-West Regional Hospital and would begin at the Royal Hobart Hospital next week.
But in an updated statement, Mr Barnett said that the commission's ruling to delay the policy would apply to all hospitals, not just the LGH.
"This afternoon on further consideration of the Industrial Commission's decision, the Health Department has advised me that the order for additional consultation on the implementation of the government's ramping ban will apply state wide," he said.
"We remain 100 per cent committed to implementation of this policy and as we have always said will continue to work closely with clinicians, unions and hospital management to provide the support they need to ensure the 60 minute protocol is implemented effectively and safely."
Labor immediately pounced on the setback to implementation of the 'ramping ban'.
"Guy Barnett has admitted that the Health Department has had to advise him that additional consultation will apply statewide, meaning the 'ramping ban' cannot go ahead," said Labor Franklin candidate Dean Winter.
"If the Liberals had bothered to engage respectfully with all stakeholders to provide genuine solutions across the health system, they would not be in the hole they've dug for themselves."
Australian Medical Association Tasmania board member Dr Michael Lumsden-Steel said the 60-minute policy was driven by Ambulance Tasmania and the Health and Community Services Union as part of a bid to ease ramping.
"This is not about the doctors and nurses wanting in any way shape or form to undermine the amazing work that our paramedics do ... both the ANMF and the AMA strongly support the need to get ambulances back on the road," Dr Lumsden-Steel said.
"This 60-minute protocol is about forcing patients into a hospital system that is not resourced to take them."
He said on any given day, there were 20 to 30 patients in the Royal Hobart Hospital that no longer need to be in the hospital, but cannot be discharged.
"They are awaiting placement and NDIS approvals and all sorts of other processes, the issue is there's nowhere for them to go."
The government launched its 'ramping ban' policy last month, promising to phase in protocols that would cap the time limit on paramedics handing over care of their ambulance patients to 30 minutes by next year.
But the policy suffered a setback on Friday, when the Tasmanian branch of the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation challenged the policy in the Tasmanian Industrial Commission, claiming they had not been properly consulted before the protocol's introduction.
A further commission decision this week ruled that the Health Department must consult more widely across the state before the protocol is introduced.
