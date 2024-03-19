Man blows chance to stay out of jail and faces up to 15 months inside

A foul-mouthed basher who was given the chance to stay out of jail via a drug treatment order is facing a 15 months jail term if the order is cancelled.
Wayne Marcus Riley, 42, of Ravenswood appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court on Tuesday facing an application to cancel the order.
He received the drug treatment order in December despite a family violence rampage and a series of burglaries and thefts worth $64,000 in 2020. He had already spent five months and 22 days in jail before the order was imposed.
Magistrate Sharon Cure told Riley the custodial component of the order was 15 months meaning that he could have avoided the jail sentence if he had complied with the order and stayed off drugs.
Riley did not attend a court mandated review of the order on January 23 and was arrested recently.
He faced new charges of aggravated burglary and stealing and possession of a controlled drug.
Ms Cure told defence lawyer Mark Doyle that the court list was very full until Easter and Riley would not get a date until after the break.
Mr Doyle told Ms Cure that Riley accepted that he was about to get a not insignificant period in custody.
He said Riley wanted to explore a term of residential rehabilitation.
He will next appear on May 2 at 2.15pm.
