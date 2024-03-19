Youth training cafe to celebrate first birthday with free coffees

The Hope Café in Launceston's CBD will celebrate one year of "breaking down barriers" with its youth program this Wednesday, commemorating the occasion with free coffee for patrons.
The Teen Challenge Tasmania social enterprise - which provides a training environment for youth to gain hospitality skills and experience - will hand out free drinks on March 20.
The not-for-profit opened last year with a "focus to provide a safe, supportive environment for local youth."
"We've learnt a lot in this first year and now it's time to celebrate our first 12 month milestone and give back to our community, that's supported us," said Tanya Cavanagh, the executive director of Teen Challenge Tasmania.
Ms Cavanagh said roughly 20 young people have been employed at the cafe since it opened.
"Many of our young people stated their confidence levels increased to the point they believed in themselves and their ability to get a job, which helped them to start applying," Ms Cavanagh said.
"This is a real-life functioning café, they are learning real skills."
Eight of the 20 have now gained full time and casual employment, seven engaged back with or transitioned to education or further education, and five have taken on a combination of education and employment.
"We try to give young people a wide exposure to hospitality from front of house to back of house and some preparations too," Ms Cavangh said.
"Particularly those struggling with issues like anxiety, depression and other mental health challenges, low self-esteem and low confidence, who would love to gain skills in hospitality to do so around people that "get them" where they are at and help break down barriers.
The Hope Café youth training program - a volunteer initiative where staff set their own times and days that work best for them - is open to young people 13 to 24 years.
Free coffees and hot chocolates will be available during business hours at Hope Cafe, 90 St John Street, on March 20.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.