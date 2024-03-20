Australian Red Cross delivering meals and 'social connection' for 64 years

For the last 64 years, the Australian Red Cross has continuously delivered meals five days a week to those who are unable to prepare meals or shop for themselves.
In the Launceston area, Delivered Meals has provided an estimated 3 million meals.
Tasmanian state director Julie Groome said the service is not just about delivering meals, but also "social connection" between the volunteers and the client.
"The volunteers that they see five days a week can be the only people that they see, and sometimes the only people that they speak to that day," Ms Groome said.
"It enables people to remain living independently in their own homes for longer," she said.
According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare 2020 statistics, "Tasmania had the highest proportion of its population aged 65 and over".
"This need has been growing over the last 64 years. Tasmania has a significant ageing population - in fact, the greatest in the country. We perceive that the need will only grow over time," Ms Groome said.
Craig Peck and his wife have been volunteering for over ten years since they retired to Launceston. They volunteer two days a week, though more if they are called upon.
"For the clients, it's meeting a need that some of them may otherwise have difficulty in preparing or getting a meal on a daily basis. And we might be the only people they see that day," Mr Peck said.
"It's a commitment, but it brings you back into an organisation and a team of people that we get to see regularly," he said.
"We all know the psychology and the benefits of being part of a team, being around people, having someone interested in what you're doing and checking up on you."
Mr Peck encouraged people to volunteer, saying "it gives you purpose as well a great deal of satisfaction. I highly recommend it for people who have got the time".
Likewise, Ms Groome said they are always looking for more volunteers, saying "it takes a village" to keep the service running.
"We are only able to deliver the service with the support of volunteers within the community."
Australian Red Cross' Delivered Meals program runs across Northern and Northwest Tasmania.
If you are interested in volunteering or donating, visit https://www.redcross.org.au/.
