New guernseys to be revealed following 'beautiful' Tasmania Devils launch

In what turned out to be an immensely popular Tasmania Football Club launch on Monday night, the guernsey design was an element which divided opinion.
After canvasing communities all over the state, former North Melbourne and Collingwood AFLW player Abbey Green said the map design proved the most popular, making it an easy decision to use.
But for anyone who believed the Devils missed a trick, the 27-year-old Launceston representative and Old Launcestonians premiership playing coach said there was more to come.
"It had to be Tassie Devils, it had to be the traditional colours, we got a lot of that info from the community events," she said.
"This is what Tasmania wanted and there's more guernseys to come as well."
Green - who played a major role in the club's launch - said she was in awe of how well the night was received.
"I had goosebumps when they started playing the introduction on the telly, I almost started to cry," she said.
"But I'm just seeing everybody's faces and how excited they are knowing that we've been on this journey together and now it's finally all coming together, it's just beautiful.
"It's something that I will treasure for the rest of my life knowing that I was here with my family to see the reveal of the Tasmania Devils."
Perhaps the aspect Green is most positive about, is the potential impact the club could have on growing the next generation of footballers within the state.
Should the men's and women's teams take to the park, Green said footy can only grow among juniors as the barrier of forced interstate travel is reduced.
Having had to make the sacrifice herself, Green said Tasmanian kids seeing and supporting their own team would be huge in producing more homegrown talent.
"It's amazing to think about what's to come in, the pathway that this is going to give the young people," she said.
"To know that they're going to have this here in their backyard, they're going to be well supported and they're going to have all of Tasmania behind them is honestly one of the most incredible feelings.
"They are going to be so supported and they're going to have the best pathway possible in Australia."
The next guernsey reveals will happen in due course, while the proposed entry of the Devils' VFL and VFLW teams in 2025 remains unconfirmed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.