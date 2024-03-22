The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL

New guernseys to be revealed following 'beautiful' Tasmania Devils launch

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
March 22 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abbey Green and Jack Riewoldt led the announcements at the Launceston Tasmania Devils launch. Pictures by Craig George
Abbey Green and Jack Riewoldt led the announcements at the Launceston Tasmania Devils launch. Pictures by Craig George

In what turned out to be an immensely popular Tasmania Football Club launch on Monday night, the guernsey design was an element which divided opinion.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from AFL

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.