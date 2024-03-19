The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our Business
Arts

How an ethical Aboriginal arts store is changing things in Launceston

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated March 20 2024 - 8:31am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Guy Hayes, founder of Art Ark, at the new Cimitiere Street store. Picture by Paul Scambler
Guy Hayes, founder of Art Ark, at the new Cimitiere Street store. Picture by Paul Scambler

Guy Hayes spent more than a decade travelling across the Central Deserts and the Kimberley region of Australia. He was there looking for beautiful, contemporary art from First Nations people; what he found was a system that often left artists in the dust.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.