Johnstone jumps up to help fly Tasmanian flag in national series

The 2024 National Apprentice Race Series begins at Murray Bridge on Wednesday, with Tasmania forced to make a change to its original line-up.
Last season's leading apprentice Chelsea Baker was set to make the trip to South Australia for the second straight year; however, due to illness, she will be replaced by Taylor Johnstone.
First conducted in 2008, the NARS draws together apprentices from across Australia to represent their state. Tasmania, Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia and the Northern Territory will compete.
Points are awarded for the top five placings in each leg of the series, and Tasmania is still searching for its first NARS title.
Johnstone has drawn the Peter Moody-trained Warrandyte Road (race 4) and All Clubs for Roslyn Day (race 6) in the two dedicated NARS races on Wednesday's seven-race card.
"I was injured last year so I missed my opportunity in Melbourne as part of this series," Johnstone said.
"It's pretty exciting to get the chance this year and experience riding at a different track."
It will be just the second time that Johnstone has ridden outside Tasmania. In June last year, she ventured to Sandown for the ride on First Accused.
"It was nice the last time, heading over there and riding against a lot more experienced riders.
"It'll be exciting to ride somewhere new."
Tasmania hosts the second leg of the NARS on Sunday in Hobart, where Jackson Radley will be the local representative.
With 81 career wins, Johnstone has outridden her apprentice claim in Tasmania but will have a 2kg allowance for the Murray Bridge meeting.
Johnstone will ride in two legs of the NARS, also set to represent Tasmania at Doomben in Queensland.
