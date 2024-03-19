'We are listening': Tasmania Police release reports on complaints

Professional Standards Complaints and Outcomes 2023-This report details the type of complaint, findings, and outcomes of Level 2 and 3 complaints made against police in 2023. It will be provided annually.

Commission of Inquiry complaints - 22 complaints or information related to child sexual abuse made about Tasmania Police officers, as provided to the Commission of Inquiry. The outcomes of these matters were also provided to the Commission of Inquiry; however, to ensure transparency and accountability, this report provides further detail on the complaints and outcomes.