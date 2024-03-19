'We are listening': Tasmania Police release reports on complaints

In an effort to be more transparent, Tasmania Police have published two reports on complaints against Police.
Deputy Commissioner of Tasmania Police Jonathan Higgins said the Tasmanian community has high expectations of its policing service.
Mr Higgins said Police are entrusted with significant powers to perform their duties and keep people safe.
"When a community member has a complaint, it is important that the process is clear and the community is kept informed about the outcome," he said.
The Tasmania Police Professional Standards complaints and outcomes summary statement for 2023 includes various complaints published and made available to the public.
A total of 325 cases were opened, of which 94 were internally raised in 2023.
Some of the complaints listed in the report include:
The dates of the complaints, outcomes, and actions are listed alongside the allegations, which range from "no breach" to "dismissed" and "arrested."
"We are committed to delivering a service in accordance with our Values of Accountability, Integrity, Respect, and Support," Deputy Commissioner Higgins said.
"The recent Tasmania Police Community Survey results told us we need to be more accountable-and we are listening."
Tasmania Police reports annually through the Report on Government Services regarding complaints against police.
However, the following additional data is now publicly available on their website:
"When a complaint is made, either by a community member or raised internally by another police officer, the community must have confidence that these matters are investigated appropriately and outcomes are publicly available," Deputy Commissioner Higgins said.
Tasmania Police has also released:
Mr Higgins said community members can provide feedback on Tasmania Police's performance at any time via the Tasmania Police website. https://www.police.tas.gov.au/about-us/compliments-and-complaints/
