'A legitimate career': Rich music culture continues at Newstead College

Music teacher Vince Walker said learning music helps develop other skills in the classroom.
Newstead College recently welcomed Mr Walker, a professional musician and teacher of 14 years, to its music program.
Mr Walker said the college has always been about forming music groups, providing students with one-on-one sessions, and performing live; he is excited to nurture the existing culture.
"It's about getting students in front of people because music is about sharing," Mr Walker said.
"I look forward to working with students who are excited about music."
Musician and long-term tutor at Newstead College, Stephanie Chitty, said there are many benefits to having performing musicians as teachers.
"What we bring to the course is real-life experience," Ms Chitty said.
"Giving the students something really solid to aim at is the goal.
"Then we can help build their skills, provide a space and the resources to rehearse repertoire that prepares students to step out into the real world.
"Music can be a legitimate career - we need to support and encourage those students who are that way inclined."
Year 12 student Kobi Witte said, "It's really good to have teachers who play and perform out side of their job."
"The teachers are the best part."
Kobi is enrolled in music studies, music technology and the songwriting class.
"I am doing music studies to learn theory and music technology because I want to learn how to record and produce my own music," he said.
Mr Walker said that just like a sports team, music brings people together and gives students confidence.
"Music does the exact same thing as sports, but it has to start in a fun and enjoyable program," he said.
"It has to be about the music.
"It brings out confidence, it helps those students who struggle with particular classroom processes."
Mr Walker said for years there have been studies on the benefits music can offer in developing maths and literacy skills.
"We talk about maths, numeracy and literary being an important part of schools," he said.
"For years, studies have revealed the ways in which music helps these skills develop."
Mr Walker said he wants to build on the recording facility at Newstead College.
"Recording is very close to my heart," he said.
"I record for bands and fellow musicians and it's so important.
"I want to bring high school bands in and give them an opportunity to record."
Mr Walker said previous teacher Brendan Siemsen "needs to be recognised for the amazing things he set up at the college".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.