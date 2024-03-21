Rockliff's Liberals must think that the Jacqui Lambie Network is a threat

THE Liberals must think that the Jacqui Lambie Network is a threat to their power. Why else would they be so disgustingly sleazy to put up a look alike website pretending that it's Jacqui's? Four more years of secrecy and misleading statements? I think not!
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
TASMANIA FC was launched last Monday night with colours of red, yellow, and myrtle - colours associated with Tasmanian football since 1908, plus the familiar yellow map and a red T nestled within the map, placed on the jumper front.
The nickname of Tasmania Devils was predictable with a logo to match in the aforementioned colours.
A long road is envisaged for a Tasmanian team with AFL conditions, but if this attempt is thwarted, the next generations of Tasmanians will be denied an opportunity by the present, temporary generation?!
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
TASMANIANS are proud of the success of our sporting teams. The Jackjumpers are playing in the finals. Our women and men's cricket teams have had magnificent seasons. Many people are looking forward to the time when we will have women and men competing in a national AFL competition. Few people are aware that there is another state team competing successfully at a national level. The Tasmania Tridents are a Tasmanian team competing in the Lawn Bowls Premier League. National and International lawn bowlers representing teams from all Australian states compete in two series each year. The exciting format of these games is perfect for television and all games can be watched on that medium. In the latest series the Tasmania Tridents finished fourth. This is a great achievement considering the Tasmanian team is made up exclusively of Tasmanian players. Other teams have paid competitors from overseas and Australian representatives from other states. Second tier sports such as bowls are dependent on Government support. Whilst it is accepted that the government supports major teams with substantial grants, we must remember the huge number of Tasmanians who compete in sports with a lower public profile. These sports also need support. One can only hope that whatever government is elected they will ensure that all sports are provided with the necessary financial support to enable Tasmanian players to aspire to compete at the highest possible level.
Bernard Knight, President, Bowls Tasmania
I AM pleased that one political party, the Greens, has a plan for caring about Tasmania's wildlife. We share this island with unique and diverse animals that occur nowhere else in the world. Wildlife is a tourism draw-card from which the state benefits enormously, yet little is done by the State to protect their welfare. As a wildlife rescuer and rehabilitator, I hope to see the next Government take steps to preserve and protect Tasmania's wildlife. A good starting point would be a properly funded wildlife hospital in the north of the state and incentives to encourage and support the few volunteers that give their time and their love for our wonderful wildlife.
Rowan Wigmore, Hadpsen
ISN'T it funny that we get all sorts of promises three weeks out from an election? Anyone with a brain knows that they will be forgotten after the result. Remember when Hodgeman promised a four lane Midlands Highway? Let's mention real politicians Eric Reece, Jim Bacon and Paul Lennon. They did things for the state and didn't suffer fools.
Barry Crawford, Deloraine
CAN we please have some effort made to protect homebuyers in Tasmania be that houses or caravans? If a Government is serious about addressing the housing crisis then they need to look at the planning regulations for starters and the bodies that enforce them. Too many innocent people are being screwed by the system.
Janet Beswick, Badger Head
