Rockliff's Liberals must think that the Jacqui Lambie Network is a threat

TASMANIANS are proud of the success of our sporting teams. The Jackjumpers are playing in the finals. Our women and men's cricket teams have had magnificent seasons. Many people are looking forward to the time when we will have women and men competing in a national AFL competition. Few people are aware that there is another state team competing successfully at a national level. The Tasmania Tridents are a Tasmanian team competing in the Lawn Bowls Premier League. National and International lawn bowlers representing teams from all Australian states compete in two series each year. The exciting format of these games is perfect for television and all games can be watched on that medium. In the latest series the Tasmania Tridents finished fourth. This is a great achievement considering the Tasmanian team is made up exclusively of Tasmanian players. Other teams have paid competitors from overseas and Australian representatives from other states. Second tier sports such as bowls are dependent on Government support. Whilst it is accepted that the government supports major teams with substantial grants, we must remember the huge number of Tasmanians who compete in sports with a lower public profile. These sports also need support. One can only hope that whatever government is elected they will ensure that all sports are provided with the necessary financial support to enable Tasmanian players to aspire to compete at the highest possible level.