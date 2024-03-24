Boost for footy fans as The Examiner unites local leagues' scores

Footy fans will have access to all local scores in one convenient place this season courtesy of The Examiner's website.
From the grassroots to first grade, players and fans will be able to see the latest scores, fixtures and ladders for every team in the Northern Tasmanian Football Association and Tasmanian State League at https://www.examiner.com.au/
The news is the latest boost to our extensive coverage of Tasmanian sport with The Examiner's experienced and passionate reporters Rob Shaw, Josh Partridge, Brian Allen and Ben Hann, plus photographers Paul Scambler, Phillip Biggs, and Craig George, covering football, cricket, soccer, netball, horse racing, hockey, basketball and much more week-in, week-out.
If you haven't taken the plunge yet, now is the time to jump aboard for unlimited access to all our subscriber-only content.
We seek to keep subscribers up to date with the latest news on an extensive range of local sports and follow the progress of Tasmanian athletes on the national and international stage.
In addition to covering football across the AFL, TSL and NTFA, our reporters cover Cricket North, Greater Northern Raiders and the Tasmanian Cricket League, highlighting Tasmanian players representing Australia.
We are also the go-to source for the National Premier League Tasmania soccer, the State Netball League, Bowls North, Greater Northern League hockey, Tasmanian JackJumpers and Launceston Tornadoes.
Our coverage encompasses interviews, profiles, teams of the week, tips, expert analysis and behind-the-scenes stories about the people who make local sports tick.
The team looks forward to bringing home the best local sports coverage for our readers this season, so there is no better time to jump on board as a subscriber so you can catch it all.
