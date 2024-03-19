Labor matches Liberals' $19 million pork barrel promises

Pork barrelling has reached sky-high levels in the state again, with both Labor and the Liberals confirming they will shower sports, bowls and community clubs with grants totalling over $19 million if elected.
Labor on Monday confirmed promises to more than 100 clubs, councils and other organisation totalling $19.1 million - a similar amount to the promises made by the Liberals and announced a fortnight ago.
Bowls clubs took the lion's share of Labor's largesse, with $5.45 million promised for facilities and greens upgrades to clubs throughout the state if it is re-elected.
The grant promise to bowls clubs exceeded the amount that Labor has promised to spend upgrading local ambulance stations in six regional towns - $3 million over two years.
The battleground electorate of Lyons reaped the largest share of the grants, with nearly $7 million earmarked.
One of Labor's grants was $150,000 to the Australian Manufacturing Workers Union to help sponsor the Fearless Festival - an even aimed at promoting female participation in traditionally male-dominated work roles.
Other grants included:
*$130,000 for Invermay Primary School Association to restoring the school's bell tower;
*$85,000 for George Town Football Club for a new scoreboard;
*$140,000 for Burnie Surf Life Saving Club to purchase a new minibus
*$350,000 for Circular Head Council to upgrade Smithton Recreation Oval
*$250,000 for Kentish Council for new bike trails and an upgrade to Kentish Park
Labor local government and communities spokesman Luke Edmunds said the grants would create "healthier communities" and assist Tasmanians in these areas with the cost-of-living.
"Labor wrote last year to all the councils asking for their priority projects. We also did the same for all the peak sporting bodies asking for their priority projects," Mr Edmund said.
"Community submissions were then assessed by the Parliamentary Labor Party.
"In accordance with Integrity Commission guidelines, before any money is distributed the projects will also be rigorously assessed by the relevant state government department."
The money that both parties have earmarked for community grants is under the spotlight this election, following a rorts scandal surrounding funding promises to community projects by the Liberals during the 2021 state election.
The practice of pork barrelling has long been a feature of political campaigns throughout the world, and although it is not illegal in Tasmania, the Integrity Commission has previously criticised the practice.
In a report following the 2018 election, in which the Liberals made over $21 million in grants, the Integrity Commission found that the grants did not meet the principles of accountability, openness, fairness or value for money.
Treasurer Michael Ferguson earlier this month said the Liberal grants were now fully transparent and in line with the Integrity Commission's recommendations.
