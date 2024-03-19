The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Labor matches Liberals' $19 million pork barrel promises

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated March 19 2024 - 3:22pm, first published 2:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The South Burnie Bowls Club is a guaranteed winner this election, after both Liberals and Labor promised $650,000 to fund facilities upgrades. File picture
The South Burnie Bowls Club is a guaranteed winner this election, after both Liberals and Labor promised $650,000 to fund facilities upgrades. File picture

Pork barrelling has reached sky-high levels in the state again, with both Labor and the Liberals confirming they will shower sports, bowls and community clubs with grants totalling over $19 million if elected.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.