'I literally can't function': Paralysing period pain is far from normal

On a bad day, Ellen Freeman of Deloraine ''literally can't function'' due to pain.
On March 19, Endometriosis Australia kicked off their annual fundraising trek to raise awareness and much-needed funds for the condition as part of Endometriosis Awareness Month.
The fundraising helps people like Ellen.
The trek lasts four days and covers 50 kilometres across Mt William, Deep Creek, Eddystone Point, and Humbug Point. Multiple women and families from across the nation affected by the condition took part.
The trek was organised to ''help raise funds for community education and vital research into a prevention, diagnosis, better treatments, and a cure for endometriosis'' and hopes to raise 15,000 dollars.
Associate professor and medical director of Endometriosis Australia, Anusch Yazdani said nearly one million Australians are living with the condition, with too many suffering in silence.
''Often endometriosis is a disease of symptoms rather than signs,'' Professor Yazdani said.
Fundraiser manager Melissa Mayangitan said the walk is about supporting each other, understanding the condition and raising funds for awareness, research and a cure.
''There are many challenges,'' Ms Mayangitan said.
''Firstly, women are told period pain is normal.
''Then a diagnosis takes years. It's expensive and painful.''
Ms Mayangitan said the condition is too often misdiagnosed.
''I was sent to the emergency room for three periods in a row and was told I had gastro,'' she said.
Ellen Freeman was diagnosed almost three years ago during an examination surgery.
''But I knew something was wrong since I was 15 years old," Ms Freeman said.
''All the experts assumed I had endometriosis but that wasn't confirmed until the operation.
''During surgery it was all removed but since then it has come back.''
Ms Freeman said on a bad day she ''literally can't function''.
''Day one and two of my cycle - I am bed bound,'' she said.
''The week before I have moderate to severe pain.''
''It's brain fog, fatigue, nausea, leg pain.''
Ms Freeman said unlike many she is ''lucky'' with her work situation.
''I talk about it a lot, we plan ahead and work around my pain,'' she said.
''I'm very blessed.''
Ms Freeman said was regularly misunderstood and mistreated before her official diagnosis, especially during flare ups.
''One morning I woke up at 4 am with the most severe pain I have ever been in,'' she said.
''To this day I still don't know what it was, but emergency care told me it was just a kidney infection.''
Professor Yazdani said the diagnosis time for endometriosis has ''improved massively''.
''Before 2012 it was sitting at about 12 years,'' Professor Yazdani said.
''A diagnosis is now sitting just under 5 years on average.''
