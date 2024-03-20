How Rockliff and White will help Tasmanians with cost of living pressures

With election day fast approaching, The Examiner editor Craig Thomson sat down with Jeremy Rockliff and Rebecca White for one-on-one interviews.
We asked the politicians reader-submitted questions on various issues, covering everything from the Macquarie Point Stadium to whether they could guarantee they'd remain party leader if elected.
In our next instalment, Mr Rockliff and Ms White explained how they'd tackle the cost of living pressures if elected.
Ms White said her team had listened to Tasmanians.
"We will make sure Tasmanians pay a Tasmanian price for power, supporting people who've got children to know that they can go to school and that their lunches are provided for," she said.
Mr Rockliff said his government had supported Tasmanians over the course of the last 12 to 18 months.
"We have a record amount of concessions supporting particularly vulnerable Tasmanians, but also our renewable energy dividend, $250 in the pockets of every Tasmanian to ensure that it takes the pressure off the household power bill," he said.
VIDEO HERE:
Interviewer: Craig Thomson
Video editor: Aaron Smith
=============================
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.