Were you photographed at Race Tasmania? Check out on and off-track action

Motorsport fans from all across Australia converged on Symmons Plains across the weekend for the annual Race Tasmania event.
The Examiner's Craig George was one of them, capturing the action both on and off the track.
The best local performance on day two was from Kim Barwick in the National Sports Sedan Series who finished fourth after earlier claiming second as the popular category made a stunning return.
Meanwhile, Lachie Dalton and Jackson Shaw swapped spots in third and fourth in races three and four of the Hyundai Excel Series.
Winners on day one were Oliver Wickham, Peter Ingram, Jordan Boys (twice), Ben Newman, Jeremy Bennett (twice) and Craig Sheahen.
The event had racing from TCR Australia, Trans Am Series, Tassie Tin Tops, Hyundai Excels and National Sports Sedan Series.
