The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy
Photos

Were you photographed at Race Tasmania? Check out on and off-track action

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated March 18 2024 - 4:35pm, first published 4:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Craig George

Motorsport fans from all across Australia converged on Symmons Plains across the weekend for the annual Race Tasmania event.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
McGrath goes in to bat for Sicily after AFL suspension
Hawk James Sicily (2R) is facing a one-game ban for kicking during a scuffle with Essendon players. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)
Roger Vaughan, Shayne Hope and Steve Larkin
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.