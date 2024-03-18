From weaving to rock climbing: Launceston Preparatory School does it all

From weaving to rock climbing, magic, martial arts, yoga, life skills, dance and many more, Launceston Preparatory School student's are keeping busy and very entertained.
Launceston Preparatory School has been running the DEEP program since 2018 for grade 4 - 6 students.
The program offers students a vast variety of activities.
Middle school teacher Eddie Barnes said the program stands for ''discovery and explore your extra potential''.
''We decided back in 2018 that we had the opportunity in our curriculum to do some extra activities that aren't necessarily in the Australian curriculum,'' Mr Barnes said.
''We wanted to offer something different.''
The program runs every Monday afternoon with designated teachers for each class.
Over the years the school has offered many activities.
''In the past we have had drone piloting courses, dance, mindfulness, gardening, board games, magic, photography, outdoor activities, leadership and many more,'' Mr Barnes said.
Mr Barnes said the teachers often run an activity that they enjoy themselves but ''everyone can be a learner, including teachers.''
''I am doing weaving this term - I have never done this,'' he said.
''We can all be learners in the space, it's never too late to learn.''
The school invites people in the community to help with the DEEP program.
''From experts to parents we love having people here,'' he said.
Mr Barnes said the program caters to the transition between grade 3 to grade 4.
''From grade four we call the students senior students', because they are interrogated with the grade five and six students,'' he said.
''It's something exciting for the fourth graders.
''They look forward to making that transition.''
''We offer four classes and the students pick three at the beginning of the year, they rotate through their selected classes over three terms,'' Mr Barnes said.
''In the final term there is a list of new activities we can accommodate - the students pick one for their final term.''
Mr Barnes said his favourite part of the program is its capacity for students to try a variety of activities.
''We can all explore different things and be interested in lots of different things in life,'' he said.
