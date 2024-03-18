The Examiner
White pulls out of AFL state team launch at the last minute

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated March 18 2024 - 3:25pm, first published 3:10pm
Labor leader Rebecca White has again refused to name who within the AFL she has had talks with about the state's team licence and stadium proviso.
Labor leader Rebecca White has said she decided over the weekend to give her ticket to one of the AFL Tasmanian team community launches tonight to someone else so she can focus on the election campaign.

Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

