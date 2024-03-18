White pulls out of AFL state team launch at the last minute

Labor leader Rebecca White has said she decided over the weekend to give her ticket to one of the AFL Tasmanian team community launches tonight to someone else so she can focus on the election campaign.
And she is still refusing to detail who in the AFL she has spoken to renegotiate the team's contract and attached Macquarie Point stadium proposal.
This comes after AFL chief executive Andrew Dillon said he had not had contact from Ms White on the issue.
Tickets to the March 18 community events were released in the first week of this month and were all taken within about two hours.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said he would not attend a launch event as it did not want it to be politicised during an election campaign and that he would encourage all candidates to do the same.
Ms White said she got a ticket to a launch event, but gave it to somebody else over the weekend.
"It's exciting to be able to support the team, but this is the last week of an election campaign," she said.
Ms White last week said she had been in conversation with the AFL over the state's team contract.
On Monday, she again refused to name who she had been talking to.
"I'm not going to disclose who I'm talking with and I think that'd be unfair to them," she said
"I am in discussions with lots of people across the state about this and many other matters.
"I'm not going to detail through the media who I'm talking to.
"I've been very happy to see the CEO of the AFL indicate that he's happy to work with whoever is elected on Saturday in Tasmania."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.