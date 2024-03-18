Labor spotlights arts promises with new funding models ahead of election showtime

Tasmanian Labor has promised to provide the state's arts sector with "more sustainable", ongoing support and greater funding should they win government this state election.
Ahead of the Saturday voting, the party announced it would increase the arts budget alongside a swath of other changes to funding schemes which they say would allow the sector to "invest in their future".
Should Labor win a majority government the party has promised to move three major arts organisations from multi-year funding models to administered funding: those being Theatre North, Hobart's Terrapin Puppet Theatre and Assembly197 - the merged arts group of TasDance, Mudlark Theatre Company and Situate.
Terrapin and Theatre North would receive a guaranteed $500,000 a year under the new model, and Assembly 197 receiving $400,000 annually.
"The sector has been very vocal in its needs," Ms O'Byrne said.
"We need to grow with the sector, grow their capacity and make sure that they can meet their needs"
Assembly 197's co-creative director Emma Porteus said the administered funding would be a "game changer".
"Its policy that is artist centric, and also organisation centric, that's going to have a huge impact on the sector, and importantly, the community that we work with," Ms Porteus said.
Labor has also promised a $1 million grant fund for community arts theatre - the first of its kind - which Theatre North's program director Stuart Loone said was a welcome investment.
"We see in the order of 90,000 Northern Tasmanians come through the doors each and every year," Mr Loone said.
"Communities are kind of at the heart of what we do, and the investment into those kinds of grassroots arts organisations not only builds capacity, but it also provides security and a bit of longer term thinking."
The incumbent Liberal party released its policies earlier in the week, similarly proposing an increase in funding to the sector should it become a re-elected majority but maintaining its current funding schemes.
The Liberal's would lift their existing funding models to a total of $8.3 million over four years, and include a new one-off $1.5 million to arts organisations and a youth arts grant funding program for $1 million.
"These initiatives build on the strong support we continue to provide to the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra, Theatre Royal, Ten Days on the Island, and a multitude of arts and arts organisation funding," Liberal's minister for the Arts, Madeleine Ogilvie, said.
"[We will] invest in the arts sector to encourage innovation, enrich experiences, provide the building blocks of community and drive well-being and productivity."
The Liberals have also proposed more funding for screen productions - an additional $1 million - which Labor has topped with a promise of $1.5 million and a feasibility study for a post-production facility in the state.
