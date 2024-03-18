Jeremy Rockliff reveals vision for Tasmania and pulls a few beers

Premier Jeremy Rockliff has rounded out his election campaign by releasing the Liberal Party's "2030 Strong Plan" while pulling a few beers at James Boags Brewery.
The manifesto includes all the critical points his party has been promoting throughout this recent election.
"This [Boags Brewery] is an example today of where we invest in Tasmania, and we invest in Tasmanian jobs, create jobs, and secure jobs," Mr Rockliff said.
"Part of our 2030 Strong Plan for Tasmania is about supporting regional communities, such as Northern Tasmania, and investing in and supporting industry growth.
"It's about adding to our 53,000 jobs that we have created over the last 10 years."
The Premier went on to say that the Liberal Party will focus on the areas "that Tasmanians want action on right now."
He highlighted the current problematic cost of living, health and housing issues and promised to ensure that the Liberals would continue a momentum of economic growth and job creation.
"This year, we've taken action on stamping out stamp duty for first-time buyers so young Tasmanians can realise their aspirations and dream of having their slice of Tasmania and the Great Australian Dream of having their own house," Mr Rockliff said.
"The investment that we're making in health, for example, not too far away from here on $120 million commitments to a heart centre right here in the centre of Northern Tasmania in Launceston."
Investments in education, hospitals, renewable energy, roads, bridges and other infrastructure were also some of the areas the Premier chose to highlight in his promises moving forward.
Mr Rockliff made a point to shake hands and have small talk with the brewery's staff. He even tried his hand at pouring a couple of beers from the tap. Later, he tasted a cold Boags beer and toasted Boag's staff and press members in attendance.
"That's a strong beer for a strong plan," he said.
