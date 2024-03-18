St Lukes demand incoming government take youth health literacy seriously

Tasmanian schools could soon access an internationally acclaimed health literacy initiative ''if the incoming government can commit to core funding for HealthLit4Kids''.
Chief executive officer of HealthLit4Kids, Dr Rosie Nash, said the initiative supports primary schools in building the health literacy of staff and students and developing a culture through which the needs of the whole school community are identified and supported.
''At a time when online health information and advice is abundant but overwhelming and often inaccurate, the importance of child health literacy cannot be overstated,'' Dr Nash said.
The initiative has been included in three World Health Organisation reports.
CEO of St. Lukes Paul Lupo wants the incoming government to ''commit to core funding for HealthLit4Kids''.
"We are calling on a newly elected government to commit to a focused effort on health literacy in Tasmanian primary schools,'' Mr Lupo said.
"Health literacy ensures everyone in the community, regardless of background or education level, can access and understand essential health information.
"If we equip our children with the invaluable asset of health literacy, we will see a transformative intergenerational impact on Tasmania's health outcomes.''
Mr Lupo said the aim was to create a generation that can ''find, understand and use health information and services to make Tasmania the healthiest island on the planet''.
Dr Nash said the results of a National Health Survey revealed Tasmanian's health status as ''poor or fair compared to their interstate counterpart''.
''Tasmanian health literacy was also lower than the national average across several domains,'' she said.
"Research shows we do most of our learning about how to be healthy with our family and friends during our school years.
''Quality health education in primary schools is essential for healthy learners and communities.''
Designed in 2016 and based on international research, HealthLit4Kids has published more than 16 academic papers outlining the ''evaluation from the perspective of participating children, parents, teachers and principals''.
Dr Nash said the initiative has had ''hugely positive'' outcomes.
"We have already worked with Blackmans Bay, Bowen Road, Montello, East Launceston and St Brigid's Primary Schools, with hugely positive outcomes and feedback.
"We want to be able to provide the same opportunity for learning to all Tasmanian primary schools, and we are hopeful the incoming government will see the long-term benefits of that opportunity."
