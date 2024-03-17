The Examinersport
Elegantly Written pens new chapter for Stevenson and Jordan combination

By Colin McNiff
March 18 2024 - 9:54am
Elegantly Written leads the way home. Picture by Erina Hayes
After a luckless second placing at her previous run, Elegantly Written landed some good bets when she took out a 1400-metre maiden in Launceston on Friday.

