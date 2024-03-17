Elegantly Written pens new chapter for Stevenson and Jordan combination

After a luckless second placing at her previous run, Elegantly Written landed some good bets when she took out a 1400-metre maiden in Launceston on Friday.
Solidly backed from $2.60 into $2 before easing to $2.40, Elegantly Written had to overcome a wide draw but always travelled kindly for jockey Codi Jordan and had the opposition covered 400m from home.
"She was a victim of circumstances last time with the gate as well, but she's coming out and benefiting from each run," Jordan said.
"We opted to put her over a few jumps yesterday to get her more switched on. She hit the line well, but at the same time, she was waiting for everyone. The penny is just so far from dropping, so she can only keep improving."
Trainer Glenn Stevenson said the lightly-raced filly would now be sent for a spell.
The Stevenson/Jordan combination was back in the winner's circle in the next race when Jordan gave Steele My Sunshine a gem of a ride to get up in the last stride, downing Captain Taz who was being hailed the winner 100m from home.
The Stevenson train continued to roll when Asva, who was a very unlucky second at his Tasmanian debut on Launceston Cup Day, finished too powerfully to take out the 1400m class 1.
Coming from back in the field, Asva got there in the last couple of bounds, but jockey Kelvin Sanderson was always confident.
"I always felt like I was going to get there, he's just a momentum horse who will probably get further," Sanderson said.
Longford trainer John Blacker found the right race for his six-year-old maiden Surely Special ($11) in the first division of the 1400m maiden, scoring a decisive victory from midfield at the halfway mark.
Having just his third run for Blacker, and dropping back from 2100m at his previous start, Surely Special was too good for his stablemate Carnelian Rock ($9) with Pepperoni ($19 - $6) third.
"He was in Victoria and wasn't showing a lot of promise there, and they decided to send him over here; his first-up run in the state was good over 1400m, then we stepped him up to 2100m, so freshened up again, he's a horse that needs room and being a six-year-old, I think he will just keep slowly improving," Blacker said.
Blacker made it a double when Intisar ($5), with apprentice Jackson Radley aboard, overpowered the hot favourite Bine ($1.45) in the last couple of bounds to take out the 1100m BM60.
The former Victorian mare was having her fourth race start for the Blacker stable.
Lindsey Smith's decision to race horses in Tasmania continues to reap rewards with another double.
In the care of Imogen Miller while domiciled here, Smith produced a winning double with Head'em ($5.50 - $2.90) in the 1200m class 2 and Dalton Dancer ($5.50) in the 1600m BM68.
Both horses were having their first starts in the state and were ridden by Fred Kersley.
At the moment, Miller has seven horses from Smith in her stable.
"Obviously, he knows his horses, and he identifies the ones to send down that will be competitive here and suited to our racing, and it's actually really good," Miller said.
"I'm not actually sure what he's planning on big picture, long term, but we just keep ticking along, and it's working out well for both of us."
At just her 12th ride back after taking time away from racing to become a mother, Lauryn Bingley gave a polished display to land Mandate ($4.40) a winner in the 1200m maiden.
Bingley's claim will now be reduced from 4 to 3kg, as Mandate was her fifth career win.
Before putting her career on pause, Bingley had ridden four winners from just 17 race rides.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.