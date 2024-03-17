Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash on Midland Highway

A motorcyclist has been flown to hospital after a single vehicle crash near the Midland Highway.
Police reported the crash on Roseneath Road at Ross shortly after 2.20pm on Sunday, March 17.
At that time injuries were reported, however police and emergency services could not state how serious these were.
A Tasmania Police spokesperson said the motorcyclist had been airlifted to the Royal Hobart Hospital by 4.25pm, however the nature and exact seriousness of injuries remained unknown.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
More to come.
