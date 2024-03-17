Glover Prize: People's Choice Award and Children's Choice Award announced

The walls of the Falls Park Pavillion at Evandale were adorned with Tasmanian landscapes for the much-anticipated announcement of the final awards of the 2024 Glover Prize exhibition.
Melanie McCollin-Walker won the People's Choice Award with her work Long Way From Home.
The work is an acrylic painting on linen that reflects her connection with Tasmania, after relocating here from Barbados.
McCollin-Walker said she thanked everyone involved in the ''beautiful event''.
''Thank you for allowing artists to celebrate the Tasmanian landscapes in this unique and special way,'' McCollin-Walker said.
''I also want to thank all the finalists - they inspire me and make me want to be a better artist.
''I thank my husband, kids and my Mum in Barbados who is probably watching this and shedding a tear.''
McCollin-Walker said ''painting is such a solitary profession''.
''We work away at things for months without any feedback or interactions,'' she said.
''A transformative feeling is the only way to describe what I have felt this past week.
''Having the chance to chat to people face to face and hear feedback has made me a better person.
''I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.''
Brad Quinn won the Children's Choice award with his work Tamar Street.
The work is an oil painting - Quinn described Tamar Street as one of his ''favourite views of Launceston in the rain''.
