Labor promises standalone fire service, better support for injured workers

A standalone Tasmania Fire and Emergency Service (TFES) and better benefits for injured first responders are key provisions in Labor's plans for the emergency services.
Labor Police, Fire and Emergency Management spokeswoman Michelle O'Byrne said a Labor government would meet union demands and keep the firefighting chain of command distinct, with scope for cross-agency collaboration.
"Labor is committed to do exactly what firefighters, both career and volunteer, have been calling for," Ms O'Byrne said.
"That is to ensure that our fire and emergency services exist in a standalone environment."
Reforms to the state's fire and emergency services would merge the Tasmania Fire Service and SES as the TFES.
The heads of TFES and Tasmania Police would report to the Secretary of the Department of Police, Fire and Emergency Management.
This is currently Tasmania Police Commissioner Donna Adams, however this role can also be filled by the TFES commissioned or an independent party.
Industrial organiser with the United Firefighters Union of Australia's Tasmania branch Stephen McCallum welcomed the Labor announcement.
"We we need to see a lot more work coming from the government to listen to firefighters to ensure that our firefighters have confidence in the leadership structure," Mr McCallum said.
"It's entirely inappropriate for a police commissioner to have any oversight over the fire service, just as we say it's entirely inappropriate for a fire chief to have oversight over the police department."
Mr McCallum said the current level of investment in career and volunteer brigades was unacceptable.
Labor says it would recruit additional firefighters in the North-West, after a successful trial of a 12-strong day crew based at Devonport.
Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management Felix Ellis said the day crew would be made permanent if the Liberals were re-elected.
This was alongside alongside millions in investment for new equipment and infrastructure and $1.5 million to recruit new field officers.
Ms O'Byrne said a Labor government would up the new North-West crew to round-the-clock operations, which would require hiring 20 firefighters - eight more than currently proposed.
A Labor government would also recruit 12 additional firefighters to support volunteer brigades around the state.
Other proposals include removing step-down provisions for injured emergency services workers - where benefits paid are reduced over time - in line with existing rules for police officers, and a feasibility study for a statewide emergency services training facility.
Mr McCallum said more thought needed to be given to workforce planning and sustainability, particularly in light of data published by the Productivity Commission.
This showed Tasmanian firefighters were, on average, older and retiring in greater numbers than their mainland counterparts with fewer recruits being hired.
"The key issue around workforce planning is having a sustainable funding model that allows the fire service to plan out, with some level of assurance, that when they recruit staff they're going to be able to pay for them," Mr McCallum said.
"We need all parties to be looking at service reform in a serious way with an aim to deliver a sustainable funding model that will allow the Tasmania Fire Service to appropriately recruit staff in a manner that delivers community safety across Tasmania."
Ms O'Byrne said Labor would find a way of funding emergency services sustainably, without adopting the levy proposed - and abandoned - by the Liberal Party.
"There is not a person who does not believe that there needs to be a full and appropriate review of the way that fire and emergency services are funded in our state," she said.
"The government's response was a cost of living hit on families in times of great crisis.
"We need to come together and look at the way that we resource the service into the future and we need to do that collaboratively. We can't just shift it all onto people who are already struggling to pay the bills."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.