Rockliff and White dodge questions on Disability Royal Commission

The Examiner editor Craig Thomson sat down with Jeremy Rockliff and Rebecca White last week to ask questions submitted by our readers.
In our third day of one-on-one interviews, we asked the party leaders how they would implement recommendations made by the Disability Royal Commission.
The government inquiry released 'The Final Report' last September, detailing 222 suggestions on how to improve laws, policies, structures and practices to ensure a more inclusive society for people with disability.
VIDEO HERE:
Jeremy Rockliff said his government had already developed a "nation-leading needs-based model".
"(We're) committed to working through those recommendations and ensuring that every barrier possible to people with disability is removed," he said.
"We are truly supporting and advocating for and absolutely implementing a very inclusive Tasmania when it comes to people with disability."
Leader of the Opposition Rebecca White said the deadline to report to the commission had been pushed back to mid-2024 as the Tasmanian government entered caretaker mode.
"Obviously, we want to work constructively to make sure that as a state we do work to implement the recommendations that came from that Disability Royal Commission," she said.
"Some of those findings and recommendations are incredibly damning and we need to do better."
Interviewer: Craig Thomson
Video editor: Aaron Smith
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.