How a pop-up art exhibition is teaming up with curated desserts

Artist Katie Barron and baker Juanny Tan have something in common: they both love desserts, though in different ways.
Barron - a Launceston artist known for depicting sweet treats in hyper-realistic style - usually used delicacies as subjects, while Ms Tan is more often baking them for her business, Kenzo's Kitchen.
The only way to meet in the middle of their mutual love, they thought, would be an exhibition where one party provides the snacks, the other the entertainment.
Ms Tan and Barron will launch Sweet Deceit, a unique pop-up art exhibition and dessert pairing at Kenzo's Kitchen on April 1 to do just that, bringing together Barron's miniature oil paintings and specially crafted, coordinating desserts from Kenzo's Kitchen.
"I'm so excited to present my work alongside Kenzo's," Barron said.
"While I try to make my paintings look good enough to eat, I've never been able to actually invite that very thing before.
"The culinary and creative talent of Juanny has made these paintings an edible reality and I can't wait to share them with everyone."
Barron and Ms Tan collaborated to curate a mini-series of surreal oil paintings measuring just 15-centimetres each.
The intricate panels showcase Barron's bizarre and wonderful twists on food and will be complemented by Kenso Kitchen-designed desserts in a "fusion of art and gastronomy".
"While they look at the painting they feel like they're part of the painting; they can experience it in a different way," Ms Tan said.
"It's cool to be able to combine our passions in this way."
Attendees will have the opportunity to view Barron's artwork and dig into the desserts.
"They can sort of not only visually appreciate the artwork but also indulge their taste buds with a corresponding treat," Barron said.
The event is open to the public, with both the paintings and the paired desserts available for purchase during the event.
Katie Barron and Kenzo's Kitchen pop-up exhibition event kicks off at 5pm on April 1 at Kenzo's, with the desserts and paintings available for purchase.
