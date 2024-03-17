Sawtooth's latest exhibition goes 'Between Space and Time'

A clog hangs from a hook tied by rope to a floating, weathered wooden oar. The silhouette it produces is something like an effigy: the ghost of a Dutch sailor.
Nearby the eerie sculpture, frames filled with drawings on layered architectural draughtsmen paper glow with a soft backlight, an effect which creates little galaxies of topography in its depth.
Artist Kim Vredeveld - who created the hanging dutchman - calls the work an "homage to the past", to the haunting colonial roots of most Australians; while Sunshine Wood's light-box pieces, which hang on an opposite wall, are "interior worlds, places to escape to".
Both artworks are part of Vredeveld and Wood's latest combined show at Sawtooth ARI, Between Time & Space, their third exhibition bringing together their disparate styles.
"They compliment each other," Vredeveld said of the pieces comprising their group showing at Sawtooth, the art institution's latest.
"Sunshine's work is about healing from trauma and looking toward a brighter future, while I'm looking at the past and what we've all been through, but from an external view.
"That has this nice juxtaposition but also a correlation."
Differences abound in the show: some of Vredeveld's pieces - clay-painted monoprints - are earthy, heavily influenced by time spent in the Tarkine, while conversely an abstract piece of Woods' is made using Bunnings paint swatches.
But similarities are present, too. All the artworks are multidisciplinary in form, bending barriers and creativity, and they always work their way back to the human experience.
"I think it's quite remarkable because, in the end, our different ideas somehow come to the same path," Woods said.
"Always you have these crazy ideas, always you put them into the work, then in the end you look back and it's the same things that matter to both of us."
The Launceston pair's show has taken over the back space of Sawtooth as a portion of a wider, month-long exhibition, which includes hree other artists and their shows: Still a Blakfulla by Bianca Templar, Down By The Water by Kurt Sorenson, and How do I bury you if I don't have your body: counted, graded, numbered by Minamia Ivory.
"We wouldn't be able to do that without Sawtooth - be able to explore these ideas," Vredeveld said.
Sawtooth ARI's latest exhibition, including Vredeveld and Wood's Between Space & Time, runs until April 20 at 58 Lindsay Street, Invermay.
