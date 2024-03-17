The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

So-called stability clause 'a balls-up': Tucker takes aim at former party

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
March 17 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Independent Member for Lyons John Tucker has blasted a proposed 'stability clause' that would force recounts in the seats of defecting MPs. Picture by Joe Colbrook
Independent Member for Lyons John Tucker has blasted a proposed 'stability clause' that would force recounts in the seats of defecting MPs. Picture by Joe Colbrook

A "stability clause" aimed at ending defections in parliament has been blasted by one of the people that led to its creation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.