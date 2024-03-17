So-called stability clause 'a balls-up': Tucker takes aim at former party

A "stability clause" aimed at ending defections in parliament has been blasted by one of the people that led to its creation.
Independent member for Lyons John Tucker called the proposal to force a recount if a sitting member of parliament resigned from their party a "balls-up" by Attorney General Guy Barnett and Premier Jeremy Rockliff.
Under the proposed legislation Mr Tucker would have forfeited his seat after leaving the Liberal Party to sit as an independent.
However the Lyons MP stood firm by his decision.
"(Jeremy Rockliff) is trying to be a dictator and to muzzle everyone in Parliament," Mr Tucker said.
"Everyone that stands for the Liberal Party stands as a person and everyone, in my opinion, who votes for the Liberal Party votes for those people.
"I was voted in to represent people of Lyons and that's what I will do. I stand here for my principles, and that's what I've done."
He said the proposal gave too much power to "unelected faceless men and women" in party backrooms and would stifle parliamentary democracy.
Mr Tucker said he doubted if the proposed legislation would stand up to legal scrutiny, and it was hypocritical as the Liberal Party endorsed Labor member-turned-independent Madeleine Ogilvie during the 2021 election campaign.
The independent MP also reiterated his opposition to a stadium at Macquarie Point, adding he believed the timing of the Tasmanian team's launch - March 18 - was an attempt by the AFL to swing voters towards the Liberals.
"I want to know who is funding this launch, which is in several electorates through the state in the last week of the campaign," Mr Tucker said.
"The Premier would have known that this launch was going to be on this date when he called the election."
He "encouraged" all Liberal MPs and candidates to follow suit after Tasmanian Football Club chairman Grant O'Brien refused a request to delay the launch until after election day.
