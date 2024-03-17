How Rockliff and White plan to support healthcare workers

With the state election less than a week away, The Examiner editor Craig Thomson sat down with Jeremy Rockliff and Rebecca White for one-on-one interviews.
We asked the politicians reader-submitted questions on a range of issues, covering everything from the Macquarie Point Stadium to if they could guarantee they'd remain party leader if elected.
In our third installment, Mr Rockliff and Ms White explained how healthcare workers would be supported under their leadership.
VIDEO HERE:
The Premier said he was "very proud" of the work done for the industry over the Liberal government's decade in power.
"When I look at where we've come from over the course of the last 10 years, where we have 2500 more health professionals in and around hospitals and in regional Tasmania, 1390 more nurses," he said.
Mr Rockliff emphasised staying the course by employing more health workers while introducing allied scholarships of up to $25,000.
Party leader Rebecca White said her government would pay the HECS fees of people who agree to work in the state's health system for three years.
"These are the sorts of jobs that we want to incentivise as a government to attract and retain good people here in Tasmania," she said.
"We're not going to do that unless we offer packages that are attractive, otherwise we're going to lose them to the mainland."
Interviewer: Craig Thomson
Video editor: Aaron Smith
