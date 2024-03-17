Minister defends handling of memo detailing allegations against Reynolds

Michael Ferguson has defended the handling of a memo detailing allegations against Senior Sergeant Paul Reynolds sent to his office days before a police funeral in 2018.
Senior Sergeant Reynolds took his own life on September 13, 2018 - the day after a search of his home by Tasmania Police's Professional Standards unit.
This was in response to allegations of sexual abuse against boys, and officers found images of child abuse on Senior Sergeant Reynolds' personal mobile phone.
A request for a police funeral to be held in Launceston on September 19 that year was granted by then-Police Commissioner Darren Hine.
Documents provided to Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff under Right to Information (RTI) laws show two days before, on September 17, 2018, a briefing note was sent to Mr Ferguson's office.
This detailed the nature of the allegations against Senior Sergeant Reynolds.
The documents show the former Police Minister marked the briefing as read on October 8, 2018.
Mr Ferguson defended his office's handling of the memo, and said although the document had been received by office staff in September 2018, he had not seen or read the document until the date he signed it.
"I note this RTI was released in November last year and it does seem unusual that it has not been raised until an election," he said.
"The briefing note is logged as being received by my office on September 18, 2018.
"I can't say exactly when I read it, but my usual practice is to sign such a note immediately after I have done so.
"I note the current police commissioner has said the decision to grant a police funeral was a mistake. I agree."
Dr Woodruff said the fact Senior Sergeant Reynolds' alleged criminal behaviour did not come to light for four years suggested a "culture of secrecy and cover up" existed within the state government.
"Michael Ferguson has serious questions to answer about why he failed to take any action whatsoever after finding out a senior police officer who had served for four decades was a paedophile," she said.
"The public would have never known what this individual had done but for the fact the coroner decided to hold an inquest into the suicides of four police officers, where discussion of the circumstances around this officer's death finally revealed the truth.
"Not only did the information about this officer remain secret for years before being revealed in the Coroner's Court, but nothing else was done to look into other abuse this person may have committed - or any other misconduct."
Labor member for Franklin Dean Winter said it was "impossible" for Mr Ferguson to not have known about the allegations against Senior Sergeant Reynolds, and should have intervened.
"Documents have been released showing Minister Ferguson's office was notified of the allegations two days before the police funeral took place," he said.
"If information relating to a police officer committing child sex offences comes in, the Police Minister would have been made aware of it.
"Why else was the information provided?"
