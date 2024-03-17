'What's not to love': Final Tasmanian Tomato and Garlic Festival closes

Husband and wife, Nevil and Annette Reed were the masterminds behind the popular Tasmanian Tomato and Garlic Festival.
Mrs Reed announced the official closure of the festival on Sunday, March 17 at its tenth celebration.
''With very mixed emotions I officially declare the Tasmanian Tomato and Garlic festival, along with its joy, tears, laughter and excitement, closed,'' she said.
Mrs Reed said she was joyful for the experiences that have come with the festival.
''Last year I was standing in the tomato patch waiting to give a talk and I was watching the people pour into the gate,'' she said.
''I don't know how many hundreds of people there were - but they just kept coming.
''I stood there and thought 'wow', all of these people have come here to this little out of the way farm to have a good day.''
''Being able to welcome the people to our place gave us the greatest joy.''
Festival coordinator Allan Roark said over the years the community has ''really stepped up''.
''It has been fantastic to be a part of a small festival that punches well above its weight,'' Mr Roark said.
Mrs Reed said the festival had raised over one million dollars over the past decade.
Local man Rod Hales had been to the festival seven years in a row.
''What's not to love,'' Mr Hales said.
''I've never had a bad day here.
''Every year I get a couple of different varieties of tomato to take home and grow.
''It's a good day out.''
First time stall holder, Katrina Myburgh said she was blown away at how many people were there.
''It's an absolute legacy - I'm sad that it's the last,'' Ms Myburgh said.
''There's clearly a lot of people who come here every year.''
Ms Myburgh said her stall ''really fits in with the festival''.
''I only sell Tasmania owned and grown wines here.
''I usually sell online but I figured this festival is where Tasmanians are going.''
