Grand final rematch set for TCL's decider despite Weeks' century

"I've played in a few finals but that's one of the best finals I've played in."
These were the words of Longford captain-coach Richard Howe after the Tigers locked in their chance to go back to back in the TCL Premier League - defeating Hadspen by two wickets in the last over.
The statement is made even stronger by the fact that Howe is a multiple premiership player at Westbury and led the Tigers to last year's premiership.
Batting first, Hadspen made 7-236 and were led by coach Tristan Weeks' 106 off 85 balls.
"He played really well, until he got out it was a chance-less innings," Howe said.
"He's been one of the standouts this year in the competition and it's good to play against players like that."
Howe led the way with the ball for his side, taking 3-53, and he was confident his side could chase down the runs going into the break.
However, the game was on the ropes at 4-96 before Dan Forster and Josh Adams stood up and put on 111 for the fifth wicket.
"Big Silk, Big Dan, and Ada had an awesome partnership there from 18 overs to mid 30s that really made the difference," he said.
"We said if we can get a couple of good partnerships and a couple of good scores on the board, then we were a chance to get it and thankfully, we got the chocolates."
Forster, who joined the Tigers mid-season from Westbury, made 80, while former coach Adams finished with 52.
Syed Shah (10*), who came into the side this week, hit the winning runs.
Hadspen's spin attack were strong once again as Stan Tyson took 4-38 and Weeks went for only 33 runs off his eight overs, earning Howe's praise.
Qualifying for the grand final comes after the Tigers were sitting in unfamiliar territory going into the Christmas break - having an even ledger of three wins and three losses.
"It wasn't the greatest start to the season but we reassessed midway, had a good chat and knew what we needed to do," he said.
"Obviously to finish third, we gave ourselves a good chance of winning a few games, which we have done.
"To make it again is a fantastic achievement from the guys. We had a few injured boys out there today and it probably worked into our hands that we bowled first.
"We knew that we needed the score to chase and see how we went and we went about it really well."
Longford will now face Evandale Panthers in the premier league grand final next Saturday at Trevallyn.
Last year was Evandale's first premier league finals series, reaching the grand final before the Tigers put a stop to their fairytale run.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.