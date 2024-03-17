The Examiner
Additional jobs no use while large vacancies persist, union says

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated March 17 2024 - 12:21pm, first published 12:18pm
Speech pathologists diagnose, manage and treat communication and swallowing problems.
The state's Community and Public Sector Union has raised concerns over a Liberal party promise to fund 20 additional speech pathologists and child psychologists in Tasmania, saying there are a large amount of vacancies already in the state.

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

