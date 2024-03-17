Additional jobs no use while large vacancies persist, union says

The state's Community and Public Sector Union has raised concerns over a Liberal party promise to fund 20 additional speech pathologists and child psychologists in Tasmania, saying there are a large amount of vacancies already in the state.
The party last week announced it would upskill the early childhood education and care sector through a $5 million Early Years Workforce Development Fund.
The fund will provide 200 scholarships for education and care qualifications, and $500,000 to fund 20 additional speech pathologists and psychologists.
The union has released data that shows an average vacancy rate of 43 per cent in existing speech pathologist positions in the North over the past three years.
In 2023, of the 29.5 speech and language pathologist positions in the region, 12 of them were vacant over the year.
In 2021, of the 23.3 positions in the region, 11 were vacant.
Despite the increased number of positions created, there was almost the same number of vacancies.
There is just one senior to cover the 14,000 square kilometres and 53 schools in the North-West.
CPSU general secretary Thirza White said speech pathologists were facing the fifth year of vacancies close to 50 per cent which disadvantaged children in the North and North-West.
"Families are locked out of accessing services in public schools due to the high number of vacancies and then not able to access privatised services due to high costs or a lack of private providers available locally," she said.
"The announcements from the Rockliff government around scholarships and HECs support is important for building the future workforce, but we need to do more now to ensure we can recruit to the current vacancies and retain the existing workers.
"If we don't support kids early who are struggling with delayed speech, literacy and reading skills, it creates problems that are much harder to resolve later."
Ms White said there needed to be a market allowance for all speech pathologist to ensure they retained their positions, as had been promised for other in-demand allied health workers.
"If we don't, we will continue to see young graduates leave the state and existing staff forced to move to NDIS providers where the pay is better and conditions are better and workloads more manageable," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.