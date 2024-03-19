Archer's work recognised with major political leadership award

Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer, along with ACT senator David Pocock, has been named the winner of this year's McKinnon Prize for political leadership
The McKinnon Prize was first awarded in 2017 and previous recipients of the McKinnon Prize include Senator Penny Wong, Helen Haines, Greg Hunt MP and Anne Aly.
It was established to recognise political leaders from all levels of government who made a positive impact to the realm of politics through their vision, collaboration, courage and ethical behaviour.
Ms Archer was selected as the McKinnon Political Leader of the Year.
The section panel noted Ms Archer's longstanding courage in standing up for her principles and her collaborative approach to policy discussions.
The panel is made up of eminent Australians - including Martin Parkinson, Alan Finkel, and Patrica Karvelas (full panel list below).
Dr Parkinson said Ms Archer had consistently demonstrated rare courage by standing up for her principles and the interests of her constituents, even when this had put her at odds with her party and threatened her career.
Dr Finkel said Ms Archer was well known for her collaborative approach, community work, and inclusion of young people in policy discussions.
"Australian political parties traditionally value discipline and it takes real bravery to pursue an alternate path of principled leadership," he said.
On being recognised with the McKinnon Prize, Ms Archer said representing her electorate in parliament was a privilege.
"From the day I was elected I committed to being a genuine and authentic representative for the people of Bass," she said.
"I will continue to speak out against gendered violence and call for the elimination of violence against women and children.
"I look forward to continuing my advocacy to ensure adequate mental health services are provided not just in Northern Tasmania but across Australia, ensuring the most vulnerable in our society are protected."
