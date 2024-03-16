South skipper rues dropped catch as Riverside's Anthes reaches cricket ton

Riverside look to have got themselves in a match-winning position against South Launceston in the Cricket North two-day semi-final but don't hold your breath.
Vice-captain Cooper Anthes, who scored 106 runs from 176 balls, played the innings of his life to get the Blues to a formidable 308 at the end of day one.
A 300-plus score hasn't been reeled in during the two-day competition this season but as South Launceston know, anything could happen.
They looked a sure thing after day one in last summer's semi-final against Westbury before falling narrowly on day two.
South captain Jeremy Jackson feels they're still right in the fight.
"They've got 300 on the board but I've been saying for a good while now this season that if there's a batting line-up in the competition with the fire-power capable of reeling in a decent score - that is us," he said.
"I really believe that."
How will they get it done?
"Someone is probably going to have to make a big score and a few bat around them but we've got the guys who can definitely do that," Jackson said.
He was proud of the way the Knights toiled hard in the heat considering the "pretty good batting conditions".
"You get really good value for shots across this outfield and the pitch was playing fairly nicely and I expect that to continue (on Sunday)," the skipper said.
Teenager Jack Crane (3-79) bowled 28 overs of off-spin and Jackson lauded his lion-hearted effort to bowl many of them consecutively.
The skipper was also impressed with George McAdam (2-42) who nabbed Rob Eltringham (41) and Blues coach Patty Mackrell for a duck.
Jackson Young (2-99) also got a mention for his impactful spell through the middle overs.
He picked up the big wickets of Aidan O'Connor (22), an Australian under-19 World Cup championship player, and Riverside captain Peter New (1).
O'Connor was the player to watch going into the match given his unexpected inclusion as the Greater Norther Raiders were ejected from their CTPL finals series due to an administrative error.
He was caught by South wicket-keeper Nathan Philip for 22 runs off 33 balls. He hit three fours and one six.
But the day belonged to Anthes and Jackson was left to rue that he dropped him when he was on zero.
It was Anthes' third-ever century and maiden two-day ton. He made 109 in a one-dayer earlier this season.
"It's always enjoyable when you put your team in (a good) position in a big game," he said.
"I thought I was able to take responsibility, get myself set and try and face a lot of balls and bat big.
"Quite often we speak about having a bloke that stands up and bats for a long period of time.
"I had a chance early which got dropped so I just tried to make the most of the little bits of luck you get."
Six batters got past 20 which suggested it was a favourable batting wicket. Asked if it was a batter's paradise, Anthes said it wasn't.
"(With bowling) if you hit the stumps more often than not, you're in play," he said.
"There was a little bit of up and down bounce but it's definitely nice and flat. I think it's a pretty good cricket wicket so no complaints."
Only half the job is done, we've got to bowl really well.- Riverside vice-captain Cooper Anthes
Thrilled Blues skipper New said Anthes applied himself well.
"He had a plan and got himself in on the wicket and then didn't really deviate from what his plans were all day and that's probably the most pleasing thing for him," he said.
New added it was great to see the young player step up in a semi-final.
"He's played a fair bit of cricket now at higher levels but to come back and do the job he has done, it's a really mature knock," he said.
Anthes praised openers Eltringham and Tom Garwood (35) for setting up the innings and said the Blues had to keep the pressure on.
"Only half the job is done, we've got to bowl really well," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.