'Celebrating and remembering': Hundreds walk for 24th Relay for Life

More than 500 walkers and runners circled the track at the Silverdome on Saturday for the 24th annual Relay for Life.
Hosted by Cancer Council, the 20-hour relay is one of the charity's biggest yearly fundraisers, this year setting a goal of $150,000.
Relay for Life state manager Alicia Van Ek said they were close to $80,000 so far.
"We have 549 relayers in 42 different teams - corporate, family and school teams walking the full 20 hours," Ms Van Ek said.
"Teams have their little campsite set up here and then they can just pass on the baton, in true relay form."
For one cancer survivor, Tania Flanagan, this was her 13th year participating in the walk.
"I'm a bone cancer survivor, I had osteosarcoma and I'm here to support the cause and have a bit of fun," Ms Flanagan said.
"It's about celebrating and remembering those that we lost, it's good to meet other people who have gone through the same journey.
"It's bad luck that I've got health issues but I'm still here, you just get on with life and do what you can."
Ms Van Ek said all the money raised stayed in Tasmania.
"It goes towards our supportive care prevention and clinical research trials - things like our transport to treatment car, wigs, yoga classes, mindfulness and also financial support," Ms Van Ek said.
"Anyone who's been impacted by cancer can call upon the services of Cancer Council Tasmania.
"And a huge thank you to all the volunteers and the people coming along to Relay for Life; we're really looking forward to a great weekend."
